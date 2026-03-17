Crude oil prices shoot above $103 per barrel as Iran war supply disruption continues; India’s petrol, diesel prices stable

Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East continued to raise concerns over supply disruptions. Brent crude jumped over 3 US Dollars to hover above $103 a barrel by on Tuesday afternoon, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained over 3 USD to surge above $97. The volatility in the global market has, however, not led to any destabilisation of fuel prices in India.

Fuel Price Snapshot: India's Four Metro Cities Delhi · Mumbai · Kolkata · Chennai — Today's Rates New Delhi Petrol ₹94.77 Diesel ₹87.67 Gap: ₹7.10/litre Mumbai Petrol ₹103.54 Diesel ₹90.03 Gap: ₹13.51/litre Kolkata Petrol ₹105.45 Diesel ₹92.02 Gap: ₹13.43/litre Chennai Petrol ₹100.80 Diesel ₹92.39 Gap: ₹8.41/litre Key Takeaway: Delhi has the cheapest petrol (₹94.77) among the four metros — ₹10.68 less than Kolkata, the most expensive. Mumbai has the widest petrol-diesel gap at ₹13.51/litre. Express InfoGenIE

Crude oil prices have remained above or around the $100 per barrel mark over the last few days as supply has been disrupted due to the conflict in West Asia. Concerns have also increased over the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to control the passage. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping route that carries nearly 20 per cent or one-fifth of the world’s ‌oil ⁠and liquefied natural gas trade.