Petrol price up by Rs 2.61, diesel by Rs 2.71, fourth increase in less than 2 weeks

The prices have been raised partially to compensate for the pressure on state-run oil marketing companies in India, owing to the West Asia war.

Petrol prices were hiked by 2.61 per litre and the diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks, reported news agency PTI.

The prices were last hiked by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday. It was the third increase after they were raised by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19.

The prices have been raised partially to compensate for the pressure on state-run oil marketing companies in India, owing to the West Asia war.

The conflict has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial waterway for the transit of nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil traffic.