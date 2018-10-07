Fuel price today: Petrol costs Rs 81.82/litre in Delhi, Rs 87.29/litre in Mumbai

On Thursday, the Centre had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre for petrol and diesel, urging states to match the price reduction. On Thursday, the Centre had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre for petrol and diesel, urging states to match the price reduction.

The price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was Rs 81.82 per litre (increase by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.53 (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively on Sunday.

Petrol rate registered a similar increase in Mumbai where it was being sold for Rs 87.29 (increase by Rs 0.14) per litre. Diesel, on the other hand, was being sold at Rs 77.06 per litre (increase by 0.31 per litre)

In Chennai, petrol and diesel retailed at Rs 85.04 per litre and Rs 77.73 per litre respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel were being sold for Rs 82.46 per litre and Rs 73.90 per litre respectively.

Read | After holding firm, government cuts fuel rates; markets crash as rupee weakens

On Thursday, the Centre had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre for petrol and diesel, urging states to match the price reduction. Of the Rs 2.50 per litre reduction, Rs 1.50 per litre of excise duty cut would be borne by the central government and the impact of the remaining Re 1 per litre cut would be absorbed by oil marketing companies.

The rupee has been steadily depreciating against the dollar and hitting new lifetime lows. On Friday, it plunged to Rs 74.23 against the US Dollar soon after the RBI monetary policy review, before closing at 73.76, down by 19 paise.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd