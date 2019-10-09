Peter Estlin: ‘London is not immune from Brexit, but largely prepared for various outcomes’

Even as the United Kingdom heads towards an imminent no-deal Brexit, the City of London has witnessed an increase in jobs and growth in capital since the referendum on the UK leaving the European Union. In an interview with Pranav Mukul and Anil Sasi, Lord Mayor of the City of London Peter Estlin told The Indian Express that Brexit provides the UK with an opportunity to start a global dialogue by itself on how financial technology companies are regulated across the world. Edited excerpts:

How much of a concern is it that you are headed into a pretty much no-deal Brexit? Is there a concern raised by corporates in the UK and also by Indian companies there?

So, in terms of all my travels, if we look at the UK first and then look at some of the local international partners, I mean, fundamentally, the City (of London) is not immune from Brexit, but is largely prepared for various outcomes.

So I’m very optimistic that we’re going to carry on seeing the growth rate that we’ve seen in the last three years. Since the referendum, we’ve actually seen an increase in job flow, we’ve seen an increase in capital, which may seem perverse, but actually people are almost more attracted to ensuring that they’ve got a foothold in what is the world’s greatest financial market.

So as I travel around the world, and you know, India is no different, actually, and businesses are keen to continue looking at that trading focus, and they like the fact that we’re really trying to reach out and to do deals around the world.

So I’m pretty optimistic. I believe that actually, you know, we’re well positioned. That’s not to say that, you know, things couldn’t go wrong, but I think we’re going to we’re pretty well positioned.

The EU competition regulator has hauled up technology companies and has been more consumer centric. Does Brexit provide the UK with an opportunity to give a free hand to innovation in tech?

Well, I think they are different issues. India, like the UK, is a very much incubator innovation centre. We’re seeing huge levels of that innovation. What that innovation is doing — whether it’s in health and life sciences or financial technology and energy — is doing two things.

One, it’s creating economic growth. Second, it’s also pushing the boundaries of business. And so how we look at data going forward, how we look at intellectual property, how we look at international taxation, these are issues that we need to dialogue on to say, how is that framework going to work in the 21st century?

And so one of the benefits to the UK of leaving the EU is it can actually get on and have those negotiations.

And we have a great network in the financial services space called G-fin. And so I’m keen to ensure that we get the Indian regulators as part of G-Fin, which is the global network of financial regulators that are really keen to develop this next wave of regulation, not adding layers on that, what do we take out, but what do we reflect on that needs to promote the digital economy.

One concern, especially from the Indian side, is that Brexit could lead to requirement of fresh regulatory clearances to do business in the EU and go through the entire process of that. Do you think that’s a genuine concern and is there a solution for that?

It depends on what services one is providing. But yes, If there is some sort of a hard border, as it will be between the UK and Europe, then there will be a need for the larger institutions, if they are selling services into the EU and are based in the UK to have a footprint there. And we’ve seen a number of businesses do that and have a few people on the ground in the EU.

But equally, you know, I think that what we are seeing here is just the sheer scale of innovation is looking at the way business is changing and how businesses are getting done. We don’t have regulation in place today to deal with that.

India itself is exploring the issues around data localisation. We’ve been doing the same through GDPR. And we’ve been as a government, the UK government, imposed a Digital Services Tax. Discussions around these areas need to take place and certainly that’s part and parcel of my objective during this visit … through a dialogue with the regulators and how we can continue that conversation to benefit both the UK and India.