Personal Finance: ‘22 million seek credit each month; 70% drop out due to complexities’

As many as 22 million consumers are seeking credit opportunities every month, demanding a quick and easy digital application experience so that they can access funds more easily, but 70 per cent of them drop out mid-way due to the cumbersome procedures, according to a report by TransUnion Cibil, a credit information company.

However, current processes are still cumbersome and time-consuming, requiring credit applicants to go through multiple steps and provide several pieces of data and identity confirmation, a Cibil research report said. “This, combined with lenders’ tight control over fraud checks and manual verifications, makes it incredibly difficult for them to meet consumer expectations,” it said.

Cibil’s research revealed that 70 per cent of credit applicants dropped mid-way through the application process due to reasons like long application times, too many fields requiring information, requirement for a branch visit or sending paperwork through the post.

In the credit cards segment, 86 per cent of credit card applications took longer than one day to be sanctioned, of which almost 60 per cent took more than 3 days to sanction, Cibil said.

“In personal loans, 77 per cent of personal loan applications took longer than one day to be sanctioned, of which 58 per cent took 3 days or more,” it said.

In the case of two-wheeler loans, 91 per cent of two-wheeler loans took longer than one day to be sanctioned, of which almost 65 per cent took more than 3 days. In the car loan segment, 87 per cent of loans took longer than one day to be sanctioned, of which 64 per cent took more than 3 days, Cibil said.

TransUnion Asia President Satish Pillai said, “Consumers are increasingly demanding a seamless onboarding experience that provides a fast, personalized service. Although we have seen improvements in the number of credit products granted within a day of application over the past several years, it is still a surprisingly low percentage of the overall total. This, coupled with the fact that almost 22 million consumers are seeking credit opportunities every month, means the credit industry in India must evolve and undergo a true digital transformation.”

“Lenders need to stay competitive and cater to the increased demands and expectations of consumers while still being able to efficiently manage risks,” he said.

As per Cibil, the findings show that to be successful in onboarding customers, lenders need to streamline and modernise credit application processes while managing risks.

“Improving customer journeys can often seem like an insurmountable task. Lenders are often reliant on legacy or multiple systems and have to choose between maintaining them or developing new platforms,” Pillai said.

