PD Vaghela to succeed Sharma as chairperson of TRAI

P D Vaghela

The appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the appointment of P D Vaghela, a 1986-Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Officer (IAS), as the next chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Vaghela, who succeeds incumbent chairperson R S Sharma, has been appointed for a period of three years, or until he attains the age of 65, according to an official notification.

Vaghela is currently serving as the secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, where he took charge on August 1 last year. The Gujarat-cadre IAS officer had also been instrumental in the roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 and has served as the commissioner of commercial tax in his home state.

Vaghela, a bachelor of commerce and a master of business administration (finance) in development studies degree holder has also served as the chairman of Kandla Port Trust for a period of five years beginning 2008.

The tenure of Sharma, Vaghela’s predecessor in Trai, was marred by controversies and allegations that the decisions taken by the regulatory authority had helped Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio find its feet in the highly competitive domestic telecom market. Sharma led Trai for five years and was given a rare two-year extension in 2018.

