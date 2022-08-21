scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Shareholders approve reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm CEO

Investors advisory firm IiAS had recommended against the reappointment of Sharma and several other resolutions that were part of the agenda of the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday.

Paytm managing director and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (Express file photo)

Shareholders of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, have approved the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer of the company, according to the scrutinizer report filed by the firm on Sunday.

Investors advisory firm IiAS had recommended against the reappointment of Sharma and several other resolutions that were part of the agenda of the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday.

IiAS had said Sharma made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however, these have not played out.

According to the scrutinizer report, 99.67 per cent votes were in favour of Sharma’s reappointment while only 0.33 per cent voted against the resolution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

While shareholders approved the remuneration of Sharma as well as that of Paytm President and Group chief financial officer Madhur Deora but the support was not similar to the level seen for their reappointment.

Around 94.48 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the remuneration for Sharma and 5.52 per cent opposed it.

Similar voting was observed in the case of a resolution to approve the remuneration of Deora.

Advertisement

As many as 94.53 per cent of shareholders supported Deora’s remuneration while 5.47 per cent opposed it.

Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) had recommended against the remuneration of both Sharma and Deora.

It said that Sharma’s remuneration is higher than that of all S&P, BSE, Sensex companies’ CEOs and most of these companies are profitable.

Advertisement

“His (Sharma ) remuneration is fixed for the next three years without any annual increment, unlike the policy/practice applicable to all other employees of the company,” Paytm said in a statement.

Sharma in his letter to shareholders dated April 6, 2022, had informed the public that his ESOPs will vest only when the market cap crosses the IPO level on a sustained basis.

The proxy advisory firm had opposed the remuneration of Deora as well calling it on the higher side and the payment will be made to him even if the company continues to report losses.

The Institutional Investor Advisory Services provides voting recommendations on AGM agenda to institutional investors. Institutional investors hold a 6.6 per cent stake in Paytm.

IiAS had also suggested against the appointment of Elevation Capital managing partner Ravi Chandra Adusumalli as a director on the OCL board as he has attended only 47 per cent of board meetings in FY’22 and contributions of up to Rs. 10 crore in charitable donations as the company continues to post losses.

Advertisement

Both the proposals were also approved at the AGM with 96.9 per cent voting in favour of the appointment of Adusumalli and 96.84 per cent voted for charitable donations, according to the report.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 05:47:18 pm
Next Story

Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

2

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

3

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind', says Delhi HC

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

Featured Stories

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre; BJP calls him 'kingpin' of scam

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre; BJP calls him 'kingpin' of scam

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Express Opinion

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Express Opinion

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement