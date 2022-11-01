scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Paytm records higher average ticket size in loans, with impressive financial services revenue

In the personal loans segment, the average ticket size of loans availed by consumers this quarter increased 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), and is currently at approximately Rs 110,000 with average tenure of 14 months.

paytm, paytm down, paytm outage,Paytm (Image Source: Reuters)

The average ticket size of personal loans availed through Paytm’s platform has increased in Q2FY23, indicating that the company’s loan distribution business in partnership with financial institutions is gaining momentum every quarter.

In the personal loans segment, the average ticket size of loans availed by consumers this quarter increased 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), and is currently at approximately Rs 110,000 with average tenure of 14 months.

The number of Personal Loans disbursed grew 555% YoY in Q2 FY 2023, while the value of Personal Loans grew 736% YoY to ?2,055 crore. The company added that cross-sell from Paytm Postpaid continues to see traction with over 40% of personal loans disbursed in the quarter to existing users.

Meanwhile, the average ticket size of merchant loans remained consistent in the second quarter of the year, approximately at Rs 1,50,000 with average tenure of 12 months. The number of Merchant loans disbursed grew 254% YoY in Q2 FY 2023, while the value of Merchant Loans grew 342% YoY to Rs 1,208 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

The company added that repeat loans continue to see a healthy take up with 50% of merchants having taken a loan more than once, while more than 85% of merchant loans disbursed this quarter was to businesses with a deployed Paytm payment device.

Paytm maintained its strong growth momentum in Q2FY23, reporting a 76% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,914 crore. The company’s contribution profit has also grown 224% YoY to Rs 843 crore, while EBITDA (Before ESOP Cost) has witnessed an YoY improvement of 61% or Rs 259 crore.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 10:04:23 pm
Next Story

Water taxi service launched from Mazgaon to Mandwa, 60 people avail of service on Day 1

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement