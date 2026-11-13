Paytm gets RBI preliminary nod for wallet, other pre-paid instruments

Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) on Friday received preliminary authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up and operate a payment system for issuing and operating prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) in India.

This development sent the fintech firm’s shares to a record high of Rs 1,960, Reuters reported

The approval, granted under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, is subject to compliance with the RBI’s Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments, dated August 27, 2021, as amended from time to time.

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In its Q1 FY2027 earnings release, the company said PPSL had applied for a wallet licence. It added that the payments arm can offer prepaid instruments, including wallets, to customers after receiving the final authorisation or Certificate of Authorisation from the RBI.