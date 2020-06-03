Paytm parent claims telcos not preventing phishing; HC seeks Centre, Trai response

This phishing was ultimately impacting Paytm’s customers and denting the trust they had in the digital payments platform, the company claimed. (File Photo) This phishing was ultimately impacting Paytm’s customers and denting the trust they had in the digital payments platform, the company claimed. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear digital payments firm Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications’ plea that the domestic telcos were not doing much to stop phishing which was taking place through their networks. The court has sought responses from the central government, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and telcos, in the matter.

In its petition, One97 Communications has alleged that the telecom companies such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio Infocomm, were not doing enough to check and verify the identity of telemarketers before granting them access to the database. Phishing is a form of internet fraud in which a person falsely pretending to be a representative of the organisation calls up a customer in order to extract personal and private data from the individual. The details, often obtained through a code or a link are then used to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

This phishing was ultimately impacting Paytm’s customers and denting the trust they had in the digital payments platform, the company claimed. Fraudsters, Paytm’s parent company has claimed, register themselves with the telcos and get “headers and content templates”, which are “deceptively similar to the official and authorized” headers and content templates. Paytm said in its petition unregistered telemarketers were allowed by telcos to operate and engage in unsolicited phone calls pretending to be Paytm staff.

