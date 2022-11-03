scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Paytm a long term bet, lock-in expiry might only bring a small blip in its journey

After pioneering India’s mobile and QR payments, Paytm has been focused on delivering stronger execution to empower its growing user and merchant base with seamless services and products.

Paytm (Photo: Reuters/File)

There has been a lot of buzz around the pre-initial public offering (IPO) lock-in expiry of multiple companies in October. While the lock-in expiry could lead to a drop in stock price, investors see Paytm as a long-term bet and the share price disruption due to the lock-in expiry will only bring a small blip in its journey.

This is evident from the fact that Paytm’s business model and monetization strategy has helped the company consistently deliver strong financial results for multiple quarters.

After pioneering India’s mobile and QR payments, Paytm has been focused on delivering stronger execution to empower its growing user and merchant base with seamless services and products. From payments to loan distribution and devices, Paytm key businesses are consistently expanding and creating long-term value for its customers and investors.

In the second quarter of FY23, Paytm posted a 76% y-o-y revenue growth of Rs 1,914 crore, while its contribution profit surged 224% y-o-y to Rs 843 crore. The company saw a 61% y-o-y improvement in EBITDA before ESOPs to Rs 166 crore and remains focused on trimming indirect costs despite continued investments in technology, sales and marketing. With this, the company’s management remains confident that the company is on track to achieving operating profitability by the quarter ending September 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...

Top brokerage firms such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, ICICI Securities and Citi remain optimistic about Paytm’s future potential, given its leadership position in payments and financial services. Goldman Sachs has also added Paytm to its conviction list and remains bullish about the company’s potential to create long-term value in India’s massive digital payments and financial services market.

Goldman Sachs in its recent report had said, “While we recognize that lock-in expiry on 15 Nov may represent an overhang on the stock, we expect Paytm to deliver 40-50% revenue growth for the next few quarters and continue its transition from an erstwhile payments-only business to one with a strong financial services portfolio, aiding profitability.”

In fact, some analysts even believe that the Paytm stock could become a multibagger in future, given its focus on creating the most diverse ecosystem of payments and financial services Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities, had said a couple of months ago that the next set of multibagger stocks will come from digital businesses, adding that the Paytm stock is on his ‘watchlist’.

Advertisement

In a recent letter to shareholders, Paytm Founder, MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reiterated that the company is on the right path to profitability and free cash flow generation. “Our journey to build a scalable and profitable financial services business has just started,” he said.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:02:18 pm
Next Story

As Karnataka Govt hospital ‘denies’ admission, pregnant TN woman in labour dies while delivering at home

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement