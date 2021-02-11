Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11 per cent in January: Industry body SIAM

Various automobile products of Maruti Udyog stay stocked in the vicinity of India's giant car maker at the Manesar plant in Gurgaon, India on wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 11.14 per cent to 2,76,554 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle sales in January 2020 stood at 2,48,840 units.

As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 6.63 per cent to 14,29,928 units, compared to 13,41,005 units in January 2020.

Motorcycle sales increased 5.1 per cent to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886 in January 2020.

Scooter sales were also up 9.06 per cent at 4,54,315 units from 4,16,567 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 56.76 per cent to 26,335 units as compared with Rs 60,903 units in January last year.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 4.97 per cent to 17,32,817 units last month as against 16,50,812 units in the year ago period.