Sunday, April 11, 2021
Partial lockdown steps may impact movement of labour, goods: CII survey

Covid curfew and micro containment strategies along with Covid-appropriate behaviour are effective to contain the spread of the second wave of infections, the survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
April 12, 2021 1:15:55 am
More than half of the CEOs polled have stated that their production could be affected if there are restrictions on movement of labour during these partial lockdowns. (File Photo)

Partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour and goods which would affect industrial production significantly, according to a CEOs survey.

A majority of the CEOs participating in the survey indicated they expect that “partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour as well as movement of goods which would affect industrial production significantly,” it said.

“Similarly, 56 per cent of the CEOs expressed their concern over loss of production of up to 50% if there were restrictions on the ecosystem that supports movement of goods,” it added.

