Parsi bodies back Tata Trusts amid power struggle

The power struggle over Tata Sons has taken a new turn, with leading Parsi organisations backing Tata Trusts and the Tata family, warning that “any subversion” of the Tata Group’s “unique altruistic character” could have “serious repercussions” for India’s global image.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated October 7, six Parsi and Zoroastrian organisations have sought to frame the controversy as a matter of national interest, arguing that any move undermining the Tata Group’s distinctive character could damage an institution whose contribution to India extends well beyond business.

The letter, signed on behalf of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet, the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India, the Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America, the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe, the Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust and the World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce, expresses solidarity with Tata Trusts and the Tata family, including Noel Tata.

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“It is therefore with deep concern that we are witnessing the current developments involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. At stake is the future character and purpose of one of India’s most respected institutions, with a global footprint and reputation,” the letter said.

“Any change that alters the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations could affect the very fabric, ethos and defining character of Tata Sons and, by extension, the wider Tata Group. Preserving the values that have distinguished the Tatas for generations is a matter of considerable national importance,” the organisations said.

The organisations said the group’s reputation, built over more than 150 years, rests on integrity, vision, humility and a commitment to national development. They argued that the future of Tata Sons should not be determined solely by corporate structures and shareholder returns.

The letter makes a strong case for preserving the group’s social purpose. “Any subversion of its unique altruistic character will have unfortunate repercussions on the fair perception of our country which you and your government have so successfully achieved,” it said. “We respectfully submit that the preservation of this unique legacy is not merely a corporate matter but one of broader public interest.”

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Listing dispute

The intervention comes as differences over the listing of Tata Sons and the authority of its board have intensified. Tata Trusts, which holds about 66% of Tata Sons, has opposed a public listing, while four directors backed the listing process at the September 17 board meeting. Noel Tata opposed the move.

The Parsi organisations’ letter challenges the premise that listing should be treated as a purely regulatory or technical exercise. It argues that the implications run much deeper, potentially affecting the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations.

The group’s ability to invest in sectors critical to India’s future, the letter says, has been made possible by a structure that links commercial success to philanthropy and social responsibility.

That argument goes to the heart of Noel Tata’s opposition to listing. He has maintained that Tata Sons should explore permissible alternatives to going public, warning that a listing could fundamentally alter the way the group has operated for generations and affect its social-development mandate.

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The growing rift among trustees, including objections raised by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh over the proposed reorganisation, as well as disputes involving former trustee Mehli Mistry, has made the resolution of the issue complex. These developments have exposed deep divisions within institutions that are supposed to safeguard the Tata philanthropic legacy.

Preserving the legacy

Across information technology, defence, semiconductors, clean energy and electric mobility, the group continues to invest in areas critical to the nation’s strategic interests, guided by a philosophy that looks beyond immediate returns to long-term capabilities that can make India stronger, the organisations said.

“This unique approach has been possible because of the stewardship exercised by the Tata Trusts. The ownership structure of Tata Sons, majorly by the Tata Trusts, has enabled the Group to pursue long-term objectives while maintaining an unwavering commitment to ethics, philanthropy and social responsibility,” the letter said.

For more than a century, the group has anticipated national priorities and invested in sectors critical to India’s future, from the country’s first integrated steel plant and its pioneering role in civil aviation to the building of institutions that continue to anchor the country’s scientific and social life, the letter said.

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The appeal by the Parsi organisations to the Prime Minister is ultimately a call to protect an institution whose influence extends beyond its balance sheet.

The organisations have made their position clear: the Tata legacy must be preserved. The harder task now falls on those fighting over its future. They must demonstrate that the values they invoke are reflected in their conduct, decisions and willingness to uphold institutional accountability. Otherwise, a struggle ostensibly fought in the name of the Tata legacy risks becoming the very thing that tarnishes it.