Parliamentary panel asks Railways to assess passenger satisfaction, conduct post-redevelopment evaluation of Amrit Bharat stations

It also said feedback and grievance redressal mechanisms should be formed as a part of the redevelopment process to ensure continuous improvement.

A Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the Railways should conduct periodic assessments of passenger satisfaction and undertake post-redevelopment impact evaluations of stations upgraded or redeveloped under the flagship Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, particularly with regard to amenities, accessibility, cleanliness, and safety standards.

Out of the 1,337 stations identified for redevelopment by the Ministry of Railways, 172 have been completed, while 1,072 are under progress. There are about 8,000 railway stations and halts in India.

When asked about the assessment of passenger satisfaction at redeveloped stations, the Ministry informed the Committee that RailMadad, the grievance redressal platform of Indian Railways, allows passengers to lodge complaints and provide feedback through helpline 139, the RailMadad website, mobile app, and SMS. According to the ministry, between April 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026, about 70% of feedback related to passenger amenities at redeveloped stations was rated as excellent and satisfactory.