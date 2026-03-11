Parliamentary panel asks Railways to assess passenger satisfaction, conduct post-redevelopment evaluation of Amrit Bharat stations

A Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the Railways should conduct periodic assessments of passenger satisfaction and undertake post-redevelopment impact evaluations of stations upgraded or redeveloped under the flagship Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, particularly with regard to amenities, accessibility, cleanliness, and safety standards.
It also said feedback and grievance redressal mechanisms should be formed as a part of the redevelopment process to ensure continuous improvement.
Out of the 1,337 stations identified for redevelopment by the Ministry of Railways, 172 have been completed, while 1,072 are under progress. There are about 8,000 railway stations and halts in India.
When asked about the assessment of passenger satisfaction at redeveloped stations, the Ministry informed the Committee that RailMadad, the grievance redressal platform of Indian Railways, allows passengers to lodge complaints and provide feedback through helpline 139, the RailMadad website, mobile app, and SMS. According to the ministry, between April 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026, about 70% of feedback related to passenger amenities at redeveloped stations was rated as excellent and satisfactory.
It stated that suggestions and representations regarding railway projects are received from state governments, MPs, ministries, rail users and other stakeholders, and are examined for feasible action. “The Committee further recommend that station redevelopment plans be based on assessment of passenger traffic patterns, projected demand and future growth potential of the city or region concerned, so as to ensure that the upgraded infrastructure remains scalable, demand-responsive and aligned with local development needs,” said the Standing Committee on Railways in its report tabled in Parliament Tuesday.
Station redevelopment should be implemented in phases under a structured monitoring framework, with regular tracking of physical and financial progress, field inspections, and timely corrective action, it recommended.
It also stressed the need for stronger institutional mechanisms to prevent cost overruns and delays through better planning and improved inter-agency coordination. Development, upgradation, and modernisation of stations, including under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, are funded under the ‘Customer Amenities’ budget.
Story continues below this ad
For FY26, Rs 12,120 crore were allocated under this head, of which Rs 9,660 crore had been spent up to December 2025.
Stations such as Ayodhya Dham, Cuttack, Porbandar, Jaisalmenr, Karaikkudi Junction, Pollachi Junctions, Haldia, Begumpet, Dharwad, Godhra Junctions are among the stations redeveloped under the scheme.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More