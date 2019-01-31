Parliament Budget session: Opposition urges govt to take up ‘non-controversial’ bills

As the budget session of Parliament began on Thursday, Opposition parties asked the government to raise only ‘non-controversial’ bills for passage in this session.

Advertising

“We should take up only those bills which are not controversial… on which there is total unanimity,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Azad said this after attending an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Echoing similar views, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the government should not take up controversial bills during the session. He alleged that the government has found an “ally” in the Central Bureau of Investigation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the President’s address. The session, which will see only 10 sittings for both Houses, will run till February 13. Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday. It would be the last parliament session before the General Elections likely to be held in April-May this year.

Advertising

The winter session of the Parliament, that began on December 11, saw the passage of several bills amid adjournments and uproar in the Parliament, with Rafale deal taking centrestage. Contentious bills like the Constitution amendment bill that provides 10 per cent reservation to the ‘economically weaker’ general castes in jobs and educational institutions and the Citizenship Amendment Bill were tabled and the session extended for a day to allow the passage of the quota bill in the upper house.