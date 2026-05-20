Modi-Meloni ‘Melodi’ video triggers 5% jump in unrelated Parle stocks

The shares of Parle Industries rose sharply Wednesday soon after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video clip showing her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of “Melody” toffees, during his visit to the nation.
Parle Industries shares climbed 5 per cent intraday to Rs 5.25.
However, the company has no connections to the actual maker of Melody toffees, Parle Products.
Investors rushed to buy shares of the BSE-listed Parle Industries, mistaking it for Parle Products, which is the FMCG behind brands such as Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack and Hide & Seek biscuits, as well as Melody toffees.
Meanwhile, Parle Industries is a company engaged in real estate development.
Early on Wednesday, Meloni shared a light-hearted video clip with Modi on her X account, captioning, “Thank you for the gift.”
The candid moment came on the sidelines of Modi’s official visit to Italy, during which Meloni hosted him for dinner and accompanied him on a tour of the Colosseum ahead of bilateral talks aimed at strengthening India-Italy ties.