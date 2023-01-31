The pandemic used-car boom is coming to an abrupt end

Written by Neal E. Boudette

About a year ago, the used-car business was a rollicking party. The coronavirus pandemic and a global semiconductor shortage forced automakers to stop or slow production of new cars and trucks, pushing consumers to used-car lots. Prices for pre-owned vehicles surged.

Now, the used-car business is suffering a brutal hangover. Americans, especially people on tight budgets, are buying fewer cars as interest rates rise and fears of a recession grow. And improved auto production has eased the shortage of new vehicles.

As a result, sales and prices of used cars are falling, and the auto dealers that specialise in them are hurting.

“After a huge run-up in 2021, last year was a reality check,” said Chris Frey, senior manager of economic and industry insights at Cox Automotive, a market research firm. “The used market now faces a challenging year as demand weakens.”

According to Cox, used-car values fell 14% in 2022 and are expected to fall more than 4% this year.

The industry’s difficulties have been exemplified by Carvana, which sells cars online and became famous for building “vending machine” towers where cars can be picked up. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of more than $500 million and has laid off 4,000 employees.

Its stock price has fallen by more than 95% in the last 12 months, and three states temporarily suspended its operating license after consumer complaints.

In a statement to The New York Times, Carvana said it was confident it had “sufficient” funds to turn its business around, noting the company had $2 billion in cash and an additional $2 billion in “other liquidity resources” at the end of the third quarter.

CarMax, another used-car giant, is also hurting, although it is on much steadier ground. In the three months that ended in November, its vehicle sales fell 21% to 180,000, and net income tumbled 86%, to $37.6 million.

CarMax is trying to avoid deep price cuts to ensure it makes money on each sale, said the company’s chief executive, Bill Nash, even if that means the company’s overall sales are falling.

The Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates to fight inflation has made it harder and more expensive to buy cars. In December, the average interest rate on used car loans was 12.37%, up from less than 10% a year before, according to Cox Automotive.