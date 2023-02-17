Pan masala tax evasion, MUV definition on table at GST meet

Appellate tribunals and measures to curb tax evasion in pan masala products are expected to be discussed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday, officials said. The report of the Group of Ministers on GST on online gaming and casinos is unlikely to be taken up.

Items that could not be discussed by the Council in its last meeting on December 17, 2022, will feature in the agenda of the 49th GST Council meeting on Saturday. These items include a discussion on multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) — that is, clarifying whether sedans should be included in the SUV category and bringing in a definition for MUVs. The Council in its previous meeting took up eight out of the 15 listed items. A report of the Group of Ministers, headed by Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, for checking tax evasion by the pan masala and gutkha industry will be taken up in this meeting, officials said.

The GoM on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals was set up in July last year under the chairmanship of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. The GoM has suggested that the tribunals should comprise two judicial members, and one technical member each from the Centre and states, besides a retired Supreme Court judge as president.

The other long-pending item, the report of another GoM chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, is unlikely to come up for discussion. The report was submitted to the Union Finance Minister in December. The report has to be circulated to the states before it can come up before the Council for deliberation, officials said.

In a meeting in November, the GoM had agreed on a 28 per cent GST on these segments. However, in absence of consensus, the GoM had decided to refer all suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision.