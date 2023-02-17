scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Pan masala tax evasion, MUV definition on table at GST meet

A report of the Group of Ministers, headed by Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, for checking tax evasion by the pan masala and gutkha industry will be taken up in this meeting, officials said.

Items that could not be discussed by the Council in its last meeting on December 17, 2022, will feature in the agenda of the 49th GST Council meeting on Saturday.
Listen to this article
Pan masala tax evasion, MUV definition on table at GST meet
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Appellate tribunals and measures to curb tax evasion in pan masala products are expected to be discussed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday, officials said. The report of the Group of Ministers on GST on online gaming and casinos is unlikely to be taken up.

Items that could not be discussed by the Council in its last meeting on December 17, 2022, will feature in the agenda of the 49th GST Council meeting on Saturday. These items include a discussion on multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) — that is, clarifying whether sedans should be included in the SUV category and bringing in a definition for MUVs. The Council in its previous meeting took up eight out of the 15 listed items. A report of the Group of Ministers, headed by Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, for checking tax evasion by the pan masala and gutkha industry will be taken up in this meeting, officials said.

The GoM on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals was set up in July last year under the chairmanship of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. The GoM has suggested that the tribunals should comprise two judicial members, and one technical member each from the Centre and states, besides a retired Supreme Court judge as president.

The other long-pending item, the report of another GoM chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, is unlikely to come up for discussion. The report was submitted to the Union Finance Minister in December. The report has to be circulated to the states before it can come up before the Council for deliberation, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

In a meeting in November, the GoM had agreed on a 28 per cent GST on these segments. However, in absence of consensus, the GoM had decided to refer all suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 03:45 IST
Next Story

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube chief

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close