Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • OYO’s going to launch in UK, aims to sign up 300 hotels across 10 cities

OYO’s going to launch in UK, aims to sign up 300 hotels across 10 cities

Marking its first expansion outside of Asia, OYO has said it will be entering 10 cities in the UK.

By: Reuters | London | Published: September 19, 2018 3:59:09 pm
OYO logo Photo for representational purpose
Related News

OYO, India’s fastest growing hotel chain, is set to shake up Britain’s budget accommodation market with a high-tech franchising and marketing strategy to sign up 300 independent hotels by the end of 2019, its founder told Reuters on Wednesday.

Marking its first expansion outside of Asia, the franchiser said it plans to invest 40 million pounds ($53 million) to launch in 10 UK cities over the next 18 months through a smartphone-based service aimed at both franchise owners and guests.

OYO is entering Britain’s economy hotel segment, which is led by Whitbread’s Premier Inn chain.

Other branded operators include private equity-backed Travelodge and Holiday Inn Express, a unit of Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Ritesh Agarwal, the company’s 24-year-old founder, said in a phone interview that OYO aims to select hotels from among Britain’s 35,000-40,000 independent operators, offering interior redesign and revenue management services to help them compete.

Since its founding in 2013, OYO has become South Asia’s fastest growing hotel chain, with a network of 211,000 rooms in 349 cities.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Watch Now
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Buzzing Now
Advertisement