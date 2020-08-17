Over Rs 2K crore so far in August: After 5 mths, FPIs invest in debt market

According to figures available from NSDL, FPIs remained net investors in the first half of August, pumping in Rs 28,203 crore in both debt and equities on net basis in the period. (File)

After pulling out funds from the debt market in the last five months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested Rs 2,056 crore in the debt segment in the month of August so far.

FPIs had withdrawn around Rs 93,000 crore from the debt segment in calendar year 2020 so far, with March witnessing the maximum outflow of Rs 60,376 crore. “The debt segment is witnessing inflows for the first time after February,” said an analyst.

According to figures available from NSDL, FPIs remained net investors in the first half of August, pumping in Rs 28,203 crore in both debt and equities on net basis in the period. Foreign investors invested a net sum of Rs 26,147 crore in equity segment in August. Total FPI outflows from the debt and equity segments in 2020 so far work out to Rs 69,945 crore.

Significantly, the hybrid segment registered inflows of Rs 3,033 crore in August, the highest so far this year. Total equity inflows in since January so far has been Rs 15,191 crore as FPIs had pulled out close to Rs 62,000 crore in March.

Analysts are expecting more inflows in the coming months in the wake of higher returns from India when compared to other developed and emerging markets. Bond yields are also showing signs of an uptrend due to the rise in retail inflation. “Indian markets will likely see greater portfolio inflows as high forex reserves cut exchange rate risks,” Bank of America Securities said in a report.

Foreign investors had withdrawn over Rs 1,20,000 crore from the debt and equity markets in March due to the economic slowdown and lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.623 billion to a record high of $538.191 billion during the week ended August 7, RBI data showed last Friday. In the week ended July 31, they had risen by $11.938 billion to reach $534.568 billion. The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5.

