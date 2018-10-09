Over Rs 2.3 lakh crore outflows from mutual fund schemes

Advance tax payments also led to a decline in mutual fund inflows. Advance tax payments also led to a decline in mutual fund inflows.

Mutual funds have witnessed a massive decline in their asset base in September due to the stock market crash and withdrawals from the debt market in the wake of the IL&FS episode. The assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds declined by 12.6 per cent, or over Rs 300,000 crore, to Rs 22 lakh crore at September-end against Rs 25.20 lakh crore at August-end due to massive outflows from liquid funds and income schemes, according to industry data.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data, the monthly drop in the asset base is mainly due to an outflow of Rs 2.3 lakh crore from mutual fund schemes. This included Rs 2.11 lakh crore withdrawal from liquid funds or money market segment which invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for a shorter horizon. In addition, income schemes — a type of debt mutual funds that deliver a steady income — have seen a pullout of Rs 32,504 crore. Besides, gold ETFs continued to see a net outflow of Rs 33 crore. Equity schemes witnessed inflows of Rs 10,237 crore.

Advance tax payments also led to a decline in mutual fund inflows.

Income funds have witnessed outflows, which can be partially attributed to negative sentiments due to the IL&FS episode, said an analyst. However, equity and equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS) together saw an infusion of Rs 11,250 crore. Besides, balanced funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 731 crore. “Despite the market volatility and the credit event which occurred, the flows in the equity segment of the market from the retail investors have been positive. It has shown an amount of about Rs 12,000 crore of positive inflows. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continue to show an increasing trend with Rs 7,727 crore of funds mobilised in the month of September,” AMFI Chief Executive NS Venkatesh said.

Despite the market volatility, equity inflows continued to remain strong on the back of strong SIP numbers as well as investors making use of market volatility to make fresh investments. The S&P BSE Sensex lost more than 2,400 points, or 6.2 percent, in September, which is the worst fall in the month of September since 2008. The Sensex had fallen by about 10 per cent in September 2008.

Mutual funds also liquidated their debt holdings after defaults by IL&FS. In line with rising inflows into MFs and growth of NBFCs, the MF exposure to debt papers of NBFCs has gone up significantly over the last five years, raising their vulnerability in the event of NBFC books coming under pressure. Fund managers say NBFCs and HFCs have raised their borrowing from MFs significantly over the last few years. While MFs had an exposure of Rs 98,738 crore to CPs and CDs of NBFCs in August 2014, the exposure jumped to Rs 2.65 lakh crore in August 2018. Experts say that a rush to liquidate such holdings may put more pressure on NBFCs.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App