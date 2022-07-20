scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Over 3 times more women in part-time jobs than men: National Statistical Office

The employment rate of workers living in a household with no child under age three years rose to 61.2 per cent in 2019-20 from 58.37 per cent in 2017-18 in the 26-49 years age group and 59.6 per cent in 2018-19.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 3:10:05 am
In both rural and urban areas, part timers as a proportion of total employed are more in the 60+ age-group among males and urban females, the report said. (Representational Photo)

The employment rate of females at all-India level for age groups 25-49 years living in a household with at least one child under 3 years of age is less than their employment rate in a household with no child under 3 years of age during 2017-18-2019-20. For males, however, presence of a child under age 3 years in the households does not seem to make any difference to their employment rate, as per the latest labour indicators released by National Statistical Office Tuesday.

Also, more females work part-time than males across all age groups in both rural and urban areas. The proportion of employed persons working part-time in the 46-59 years age group at all India level was more than 10 per cent between 2017-18 to 2019-20 while in the age group of above 60 years, the proportion of employed persons working part-time was more than 15 per cent, the NSO said in its Working Paper on Compilation of Labour Indicators of Minimum Set of Gender Indicators.

Also Read |7 in 10 working women in India quit or consider quitting their jobs due to inflexible work environment: Report

“There has been rapid growth in part-time work in the past few decades in developed economies. This trend is related to the increase in female labour force participation, but also results from policies attempting to raise labour market flexibility in reaction to changing work organisation within industries and to the growth of the services sector. Of concern to policymakers in the apparent move towards more flexible working arrangements is the risk that such working arrangements may be less economically secure and less stable than full-time employment,” it said.

Rural females working part-time in the working age population (15+ years) at all India falls between 23-24 per cent as compared to 7-8 per cent for rural males during 2017-18 to 2019-20. For urban females working part-time in the same age group at all-India level, it falls between 15-16 per cent as compared to 3-4 per cent for urban male during the same period.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

In both rural and urban areas, part timers as a proportion of total employed are more in the 60+ age-group among males and urban females, the report said.

It said that in developed countries, policymakers have promoted part-time work in an attempt to redistribute working time in countries of high unemployment, thus lowering politically sensitive unemployment rates without requiring an increase in the total number of hours worked.

The employment rate of workers living in a household with no child under age three years rose to 61.2 per cent in 2019-20 from 58.37 per cent in 2017-18 in the 26-49 years age group and 59.6 per cent in 2018-19.

The proportion of employed persons who are employers in the 15+ age group stood at 2.02 per cent in 2019-20, down from 2.17 per cent in 2018-19 but up from 1.91 per cent in 2017-18.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement