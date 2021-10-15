Over 2 crore ITR filed; new portal substantially stabilised: CBDT

The income tax department on Thursday stated that a number of technical issues in the new income tax portal have been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised. With this, over two crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21.

“The e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (www.incometax.gov.in) has marked receipt of more than 2 crore Income Tax returns as on 13th October 2021. The new portal was launched on 7th June, 2021 and in the initial period taxpayers had reported glitches and difficulties in the functioning of the portal. A number of technical issues have since been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised,” it said.

The new income tax portal, http://www.incometax.gov.in, which was launched on June 7, has been facing glitches since its launch. The Finance Ministry had on August 23 “summoned” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain the issues resulting in disruption of the portal developed by the software major. In the meeting with Parekh on August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed “deep disappointment” over persisting glitches for more than two months after portal launch and has given a deadline of September 15 to Infosys to resolve the issues.

The tax department on Thursday urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for Assessment Year 2021-22 at the earliest. “The income tax department strongly urges all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the TDS and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs. All taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest,” it said.

More than two crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed on the portal, of which ITRs 1 and 4 constitute 86 per cent,” it said. Over 1.70 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which 1.49 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP, it said.