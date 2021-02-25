scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Outstanding corporate bonds could rise to Rs 65-70L crore by March ’25: Crisil

The National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages Rs 111 lakh crore of investments between fiscals 2020 and 2025 for infrastructure build-out.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
February 25, 2021 3:02:41 am
Demand is expected to be Rs 60-65 lakh crore, which means foreign capital will be necessary to bridge the Rs 5 lakh crore gap, it said.

Innovation can help double the value of outstanding corporate bonds in the domestic market to Rs 65-70 lakh crore by March 2025, rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday in its yearbook on the Indian debt market. However, demand is expected to be Rs 60-65 lakh crore, which means foreign capital will be necessary to bridge the Rs 5 lakh crore gap, it said.

The National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages Rs 111 lakh crore of investments between fiscals 2020 and 2025 for infrastructure build-out.

Raising such has become more difficult because of the fiscal stress caused by Covid. The capital market will have a big role to play in financing the build-out through bonds, Crisil said. It estimates innovations can help mobilise Rs 7-10 lakh crore via infrastructure bonds through fiscal 2025. —FE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement