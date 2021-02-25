Outstanding corporate bonds could rise to Rs 65-70L crore by March ’25: Crisil

February 25, 2021 3:02:41 am
Innovation can help double the value of outstanding corporate bonds in the domestic market to Rs 65-70 lakh crore by March 2025, rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday in its yearbook on the Indian debt market. However, demand is expected to be Rs 60-65 lakh crore, which means foreign capital will be necessary to bridge the Rs 5 lakh crore gap, it said.
The National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages Rs 111 lakh crore of investments between fiscals 2020 and 2025 for infrastructure build-out.
Raising such has become more difficult because of the fiscal stress caused by Covid. The capital market will have a big role to play in financing the build-out through bonds, Crisil said. It estimates innovations can help mobilise Rs 7-10 lakh crore via infrastructure bonds through fiscal 2025. —FE
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.