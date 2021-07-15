scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Out on bail, Mehul Choksi returns to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment

While seeking bail, Mehul Choksi had attached his medical reports, including CT scan, which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 7:01:50 am
Mehul choksi, Mehul choksi news, mehul choksi antigua, mehul choksi case, CBI Mehul chokshi, Mehul choksi hospital, india news, indian expressMehul Choksi is wanted in India in a case of loan fraud worth about Rs 13,500 crore in the state-run Punjab National Bank.

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has landed in Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 after leaving India, after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry which his lawyers claim was a kidnapping plan, local media reported.

Choksi, 62, was given bail by Dominica High Court to travel back to Antigua for seeking medical help from a neurologist based there.

After depositing bail money of EC Dollars 10,000, Choksi in a shirt and shorts flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While seeking bail, Choksi had attached his medical reports, including CT scan, which showed “mildly worsening hematoma”.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant.

“The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated,” the CT scan report dated June 29 signed by Doctors Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Hospital of Dominica said.

Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement