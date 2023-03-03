PM Modi: Out-of-box thinking, long-term vision can take tourism to new heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday, while addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘Developing Tourism in Mission Mode’, said, “To give a new height to the tourism sector in India, we have to think out-of-the-box and do long-term planning.”

He said, “Out-of-box thinking and long-term vision can take tourism to new heights.”

“When we talk about tourism, some think it is a fancy word and it represents only those who are well-off. In the context of India, the scope of tourism is huge and is a part of our culture and tradition for ages,” PM Modi said.

He said, “When facilities for the tourists increase, then the attraction among the tourists increases. This leads to a huge increase in their number, we are witnessing this in the country.”

The prime minister added, “Rejuvenation of religious sites boosted tourism, 7 crore people visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham last year.”

The webinar today is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The Union Budget 2024 has stated that the promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes, and public-private partnerships.

The tourism ministry in a statement has said, “Besides ministers and secretaries of the central ministries concerned, a host of stakeholders drawn from the travel and industry sector, representatives from the department of tourism, students, leading industrialists, educational institutions under the Ministry of Tourism.”