Ordinance for ring fencing corporate debtors receives Cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, under which a corporate debtor would not be held liable for any offences committed by the erstwhile management, before the start of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

This ring fencing of successful bidders under the CIRP process is aimed at protecting them from the risk of any criminal proceedings against them, arising from cases filed by various investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate or the Economic Offences Wing.

The Bill to amend the IBC was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the recently passed Winter Session of Parliament. It has since been referred to the Standing Committee on Finance headed by former Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha. The committee also has former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member Manmohan Singh as its member.

The committee will examine the Bill and present its report within three months, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The amendments to the Bill came after successful bidders of certain debt-ridden companies expressed apprehension of taking over the new company, fearing action from investigative agencies. These actions, the new bidders had said, were mostly based on the actions of the former promoters of these corporate debtors.

In one such case, JSW Steel had approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking immunity from criminal proceedings in the fraud investigation at Bhushan Power and Steel.

Bhushan Power is facing investigations from various government agencies, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED. Several banks had last year reported that the erstwhile promoters of the company had cheated them to the tune of nearly Rs 5,500 crore.

