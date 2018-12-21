ONGC to buy back shares for Rs 4,022 crore

The Centre will likely garner Rs 2,640 crore as the board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Thursday approved buyback of its 25.29 crore shares, or 1.97 per cent of its paid-up equity, at a price of Rs 159 apiece.

In total, the state-run explorer will spend Rs 4,022 crore to undertake the buyback exercise, it said in a stock market filing. The proceeds to the government may go up in case other shareholders do not participate. The government holds 65.64 per cent in the upstream oil major.

The record date for the transaction is January 4, 2019. The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited stock closed flat at Rs 148.65 on BSE on Thursday.

ONGC’s announcement follows a buyback decision by Indian Oil to buy back 29.76 crore, or 3.06 per cent, of its equity shares at Rs 149 apiece spending a total of Rs 4,435 crore. Indian Oil also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6,556 crore to shareholders. ONGC, however, is unlikely to pay interim dividend as it hardly has any surplus cash following two major buys last year.

HPCL and GSPC’s Deen Dayal West gas field were the major acquisitions of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited last fiscal. In November, Oil India announced a buyback of 5.04 crore of its share for a little over Rs 1,085 crore. —FE