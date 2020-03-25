One-time dispensation under MPLADS for medical facilities to tackle outbreak

In a circular dated March 24, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation amended the MPLADS guidelines to allow utilisation of MPLADS funds for infrared thermometers (non-contact), personal protection equipment (PPE) kits. (File Photo) In a circular dated March 24, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation amended the MPLADS guidelines to allow utilisation of MPLADS funds for infrared thermometers (non-contact), personal protection equipment (PPE) kits. (File Photo)

The government has allowed a one-time dispensation under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to allow Members of Parliament to recommend funds for purchase of medical testing and screening equipments for government hospitals and dispensaries and setting up of other related facilities in their respective constituencies.

In a circular dated March 24, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation amended the MPLADS guidelines to allow utilisation of MPLADS funds for infrared thermometers (non-contact), personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, thermal imaging scanners or cameras for railway stations, airports and other points of entry which allow detecting of temperature from a safe distance, corona testing kits approved by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICU ventilator and isolation/quarantine wards, face masks, gloves and sanitisers for medical personnel and any other medical equipment recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19.

The district authority would purchase the required equipment in line with the guidelines of the Health Ministry, the circular said, adding that expenditure under this one-time dispensation will be restricted to the end of financial year 2020-21 and “no expenditure, under any circumstances, shall be allowed to made/roll over into next FY 2021-22”.

Separately, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation also said that the National Statistical Office (NSO) has suspended field work of ongoing large-scale sample surveys across the country from March 18 to March 31.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.