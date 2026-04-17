On the cards: Smoother input supply & duty cuts amid war

The textile industry is not only facing challenges on the input side but also on the export front. (EXPRESS PHOTO)

The Textiles Ministry is pushing for another round of customs duty cuts on several input items related to man-made fibre (MMF) to cushion war impact, The Indian Express has learned.

“The Textiles Ministry is independently looking at customs duties on a lot of inputs, including cotton, rayon pulp, wood pulp and yarn. Duty on several input items has already been reduced. On cotton, discussions are ongoing with the Agriculture Ministry as well, given the sensitivity. We have to take a consolidated position on that,” a government official said.

The official said the ministry has also sought deferment in anti-dumping duty investigation on elastomeric fibre yarn and viscose rayon filament yarn to ease supply constraints.