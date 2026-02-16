Old Pension Scheme unsustainable for states; concept of funded pension account essential: PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann says that the states are free to offer the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) but they should not stop contribution under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). According to the data, OPS is unsustainable for any state government. “I cannot announce OPS and expect that there is […]

Written by: Hitesh Vyas
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 05:08 AM IST
Sivasubramanian RamannSivasubramanian Ramann
Make us preferred source on Google

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann says that the states are free to offer the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) but they should not stop contribution under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). According to the data, OPS is unsustainable for any state government.

“I cannot announce OPS and expect that there is no cost on me,” he told The Indian Express in an interview. Chhattisgarh, after restarting the OPS, has returned to the NPS. Punjab, which had announced a reversal to the OPS, continues to contribute to the NPS, Ramann said. Previously, he has served as the Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and as Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India. Edited excerpts:

What is the current subscriber base and assets under management (AUM) of NPS and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY)? Where do you expect the AUM to grow by the end of March 31, 2025?

As of February 1, 2026, pension funds’ total AUM stood at around Rs 17 lakh crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 20%. The APY’s contribution is small at around Rs 1,300 crore. When it comes to the number of subscribers, the trend is reversed. Out of close to 9 crore active subscribers, seven crore belong to APY and two crore to NPS. It is difficult to give AUM guidance. The number I actually want to put in front of me is the subscriber number, because we want every Indian to have a pension account. It is an absurdly large target, but if we put that target in front of us, we would reach it. For this, we have split the organisation into multiple distribution channels — agriculture, MSME and self-help groups (SHG). Then, we have platform workers, another large area. And of course, the traditional corporate pension.

What are the reforms being considered to make NPS more attractive — in terms of tax treatment, liquidity, or product flexibility — especially for young private-sector employees?

We have very good product flexibility. I would like to see the reforms that we have carried out to play for a period of time before trying to make any more tweaks. We are, therefore, experimenting with newer types of products. We have made changes in the Vatsalya product. We are trying to introduce the NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme as a proof of concept. There is a full-fledged committee that is working on the income yields coming from the pension corpus. We need to provide competition for annuities, as we have received feedback that people are unhappy with them due to a lack of transparency and pricing concerns. We want to create a pension payout product that is completely transparent.

There have been increasing demands from some states to revert to the OPS. How does PFRDA assess the long-term fiscal sustainability risks of OPS compared to NPS?

Story continues below this ad

The numbers are very clear — OPS is unsustainable for any (state) government. There is no concept of a free lunch. I cannot announce OPS and expect that there is no cost on me. There is an annual cost. What we are trying to convey to the state governments is that you have a contribution to the NPS, which has been ongoing for 15 years, and suddenly you decide that you want to opt for OPS. They are fully within their rights to announce the OPS. My only point is, don’t stop contributing under the NPS. It is a funded account and every pension is a funded account. The OPS is also funded from the budget. If you want to offer the OPS, please do. But let the NPS remain as the funded account. If you want to put more money on top of that from the budget, you are free to do so. But the concept of a funded pension account is absolutely essential … we cannot run away from that.

Are the states listening to you?

The process is on. We have written letters very clearly stating the logic. They may like to continue to pay into NPS, but also offer OPS as a scheme.

Have the states that restarted OPS, stopped NPS?

Chhattisgarh has come back (to the NPS). Punjab is still contributing to NPS even though it is showing interest towards OPS.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted expanding interoperability across NPS, APY and other schemes for seamless portability. What are your thoughts on it, and is there any work underway?

Story continues below this ad

In the APY and NPS, there is no concept of interoperability. It’s about allowing people to easily have both accounts. If you are in APY, you are in it for a long period of time. I would not recommend people to close their APY account, as there is an assured income guaranteed by the government.

Portability between Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and NPS is something that has been talked about since 2016, but has not happened. The law says that you don’t have to force a person into EPF; it is out of practice that people are investing money in it. The EPF is a great product because it has given very good tax-free returns. I am saying competition is the only thing we should be interested in. Let competition decide whether someone wants EPF or NPS. Let there be products. Not everybody wants to have a high equity product.

Could you provide this year’s (FY26) pension fund investments in debt and equity, compared to last year?

As of February 1, 2026, total investments reached Rs 11.36 lakh crore, a 17% increase from March 31, 2025, and a 21% year-on-year growth.

How many states have adopted the Unified Pension Scheme?

Story continues below this ad

Eight states, including Maharashtra and Odisha, have introduced the UPS.

PFRDA has partnered with Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) and MSMEs to improve pension coverage for workers in these sectors. How has the progress been?

PFRDA has undertaken various initiatives to expand pension coverage among FPOs, MSMEs, and platform workers. In September 2025, the regulator enabled the Ministry of Corporate Affairs-registered FPOs to act as pension agents, allowing them to facilitate enrolments under the NPS. Last year, we introduced an incentive of up to Rs 100 per subscriber for Points of Presence enrolling new NPS subscribers through FPOs. These measures are aimed at strengthening last-mile outreach in rural areas and leveraging the existing networks of FPOs to improve pension penetration among farmers and allied workers.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the AI Summit that begins on February 16.
How India plans to shape the AI conversation
LS Speaker Om Birla to attend Rahman swearing-in tomorrow
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
As India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a few comments from bowling legend Wasim Akram about Shah Rukh Khan have resurfaced.
When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram's request for KKR players: 'Ladke thak jayenge...'
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the 'expense' is sparking a debate
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement