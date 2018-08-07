Ola takes the battle to Uber, says it’s going to enter UK

Ola will offer passengers the option of private hire vehicles and licensed taxis through its platform, where it intends to keep adding transportation options. (Representational) Ola will offer passengers the option of private hire vehicles and licensed taxis through its platform, where it intends to keep adding transportation options. (Representational)

Ola, India’s dominant ride-hailing startup, announced its plans to enter the UK, opening yet another overseas front in a fight with global leader Uber Technologies Inc.

Ola will initially side-step London, where Uber has just managed to garner a 15-month extension on its operating license, and will instead begin operations in South Wales and Greater Manchester, and is working with authorities to expand nationwide by the year-end.

Ola will offer passengers the option of private hire vehicles and licensed taxis through its platform, where it intends to keep adding transportation options. Besides its home market, Bangalore-based Ola operated by ANI Technologies Pvt, is already battling Uber in Australia, a market it entered in February and where it operates in seven cities with 40,000 drivers.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ola, said the company would engage with policymakers and regulators to “build a company embedded in the U.K.”

Uber saved its London business — at least temporarily — following a court appeal in June after offering a range of incentives including free insurance and limited operating hours for drivers, and a customer helpline and better handling of incidents during rides.

London has a strict attitude toward new ride-hailing entrants compared to regional cities. European ride-hailing company Taxify OU is in ongoing negotiations with the capital’s transport regulator after being suspended in September, a week after starting, following questions about how it obtained its license.

Ola said it would offer industry-leading commissions and daily payments to drivers, take note of passenger safety with screened drivers and a 24/7 voice support, options to share details with emergency contacts.

