Ola Financial Services eyes global shores for insurance biz

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 3:58:35 am
November 8, 2021 3:58:35 am
Ola Financial Services (OFS), a subsidiary of Ola, is looking to expand its insurance business internationally to support the company’s mobility service through products designed for the UK and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets, as per a regulatory filing.
“OFS successfully managed to control its risk and limit its exposure to the worsening credit environment by taking proactive steps to reduce risk,” ANI Technologies said in a regulatory document filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
Ola did not respond to emailed queries.
With PTI inputs
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-