Ola Financial Services (OFS), a subsidiary of Ola, is looking to expand its insurance business internationally to support the company’s mobility service through products designed for the UK and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets, as per a regulatory filing.

“OFS successfully managed to control its risk and limit its exposure to the worsening credit environment by taking proactive steps to reduce risk,” ANI Technologies said in a regulatory document filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Ola did not respond to emailed queries.

With PTI inputs