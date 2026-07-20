Oil above USD 90 weighs on global markets, rupee opens weaker at 96.41

Asian markets declined on Monday as escalating tensions in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher, fuelling fresh concerns over inflation and weighing on investor sentiment.
Brent crude surged more than 2 per cent to trade above USD 90 a barrel on July 20 as intensifying US-Iran hostilities in the Middle East disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent futures rose USD 2.09, or 2.37 per cent, to USD 90.19 a barrel, their highest level since June 11. The gains extended last week’s rally, during which prices jumped 15.9 per cent — the biggest weekly increase since April.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed USD 1.71, or 2.07 per cent, to USD 84.20 a barrel, its highest level since June 12.
The latest spike followed a further escalation in regional tensions after the US carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Kuwait and Bahrain reported fresh Iranian attacks.
The Indian rupee opened weaker at 96.41 against the US dollar on Monday, after settling at 96.28 on Friday. Traders said the currency briefly slipped past the 96.50 mark in early trade.
The rupee has weakened 1.7 per cent so far this month, pressured by the sharp rise in crude oil prices amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
It is now inching closer to its all-time low of 96.96 against the US dollar, recorded in May.
Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday, with the Sensex falling 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade.
The Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25, dragged by weak global cues, rising oil prices and concerns over inflation amid escalating geopolitical tensions.