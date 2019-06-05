Toggle Menu
OIC pays Rs 1.5 crore to families of 15 jawanshttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/oic-pays-rs-1-5-crore-to-families-of-15-jawans-5765597/

OIC pays Rs 1.5 crore to families of 15 jawans

“Each of jawan’s family was paid Rs 10 lakh as they were covered under a group policy bought by the Maharashtra government,’’ said an OIC official.

"Each of jawan's family was paid Rs 10 lakh as they were covered under a group policy bought by the Maharashtra government,'' said an OIC official.

Oriental Insurance Company (OIC) has paid Rs 1.5 crore claim to the family of 15 security personnel of the Maharshtra Police who were killed in a recent Maoist attack in Gadchiroli.

“Each of jawan’s family was paid Rs 10 lakh as they were covered under a group policy bought by the Maharashtra government,’’ said an OIC official. OIC has been providing insurance cover to around 2 lakh Maharashtra police personnel (right front constable to DGP) for over a decade, he said Around Rs 5.85 crore of premia was earned by the OIC from the Maharashtra Police under the scheme for the current Insurance year (July to July). So far, a total of 68 claims have been received by the company under the scheme so far during the current year. Last year, a total of 95 claims were settled by the company. Though the Centre also runs a similar scheme, Maharashtra cops are not covered under it. Suspected leftist insurgents killed 15 security personnel and a civilian driver in a landmine attack on two security vehicles on May 2.

