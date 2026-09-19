Over 50% of youth in 2 Odisha districts not in jobs, education, training

More than half of young people aged 15 to 29 in Odisha’s Anugul and Kendrapara districts were neither employed nor studying or undergoing training in 2025, new MoSPI data shows.

More than half the youth – those between the ages 15 and 29 years – in two districts of Odisha were neither employed nor getting trained or educated in 2025, according to new district-level data released by the statistics ministry on Friday.

As per the figures, based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2025, the district of Anugul had the highest share of youth in the country at 56.1% who were not in employment, education, or training – referred to as ‘NEET’. However, 81% of districts in Bihar had a youth NEET share of more than 25% – the highest in the country. For Odisha, it was 52%.

The all-India NEET rate among youngsters in 2025 was 25%. According to a NITI Aayog report released last month, around 8.7 crore Indians aged 15 to 29 were not studying, working or undergoing training in 2021.