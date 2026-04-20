Odisha kicks off India’s 1st 3D chip packaging plant

It is funded by Intel, among others. Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan joined the ceremony virtually.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for India’s first advanced 3D chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar, in a big boost to India’s growing semiconductor ambitions.

The project is being implemented by the US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd. It is funded by Intel, among others. Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan joined the ceremony virtually.

Majhi said the unit, whose Rs 1,934 crore proposal had received approval under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) last year, is expected to produce 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units. It is among the two plants in the state that had received approval under the ISM and around 13,000 advanced 3DHI modules, Majhi said. The project will generate around 2,500 direct and indirect jobs.