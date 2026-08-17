NxtGen takes cloud services overseas amid AI infrastructure race

NxtGen, which says it serves more than 1,000 customers and over 200 government departments in India, has been expanding its AI infrastructure footprint. (Photo: https://nxtgen.com/)

Indian sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider NxtGen has launched SpeedCloud Global, taking its managed cloud and AI services to international markets as competition intensifies among cloud providers to serve growing demand for AI compute.

The company said the service would offer general cloud workloads at 39-48% lower cost than leading hyperscalers, with deployments possible in as little as 48 hours. It did not identify the overseas markets it would initially target or disclose investment details for the expansion.

“India is no longer only the back office of global technology; it is now building world-class cloud infrastructure and competing on performance and cost, on its own terms,” NxtGen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A S Rajgopal said.