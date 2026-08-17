NxtGen takes cloud services overseas amid AI infrastructure race

Indian sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider NxtGen has launched SpeedCloud Global, taking its managed cloud and AI services to international markets as competition intensifies among cloud providers to serve growing demand for AI compute.
The company said the service would offer general cloud workloads at 39-48% lower cost than leading hyperscalers, with deployments possible in as little as 48 hours. It did not identify the overseas markets it would initially target or disclose investment details for the expansion.
“India is no longer only the back office of global technology; it is now building world-class cloud infrastructure and competing on performance and cost, on its own terms,” NxtGen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A S Rajgopal said.
NxtGen, which says it serves more than 1,000 customers and over 200 government departments in India, has been expanding its AI infrastructure footprint. Earlier this year, it partnered with Dell Technologies and Nvidia to build a dedicated AI facility with more than 4,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs. The company is also among the cloud service providers empanelled under the government’s IndiaAI compute programme.
The launch comes amid a wider rush to build AI-ready cloud and data centre capacity in India. The IndiaAI Compute Portal now offers shared access to 38,000 GPUs, backed by government subsidies. Global cloud majors are also stepping up investments: Microsoft this month opened its largest India data centre region in Hyderabad, while Amazon and Google have announced multi-billion-dollar investments in AI and cloud infrastructure.
NxtGen said SpeedCloud Global would compete with larger hyperscalers on price, performance and enterprise controls.