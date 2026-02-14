Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cancels visit to India AI summit due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has cancelled his much anticipated visit to India to attend the AI Impact Summit next week citing “unforeseen circumstances”. Huang was among the most influential people on the summit’s guest list, since his company is one of the key players that dominate the AI ecosystem due to its stronghold over computing devices.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time. Nvidia remains deeply committed to the AI Impact Summit and to India’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem,” the chipmaking company said in a statement.

Following Huang’s last-minute cancellation, the company is now expected to be represented by its executive vice president, Jay Puri. Huang was expected to deliver a keynote address on Thursday, when the summit will be formally inaugurated.