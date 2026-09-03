Nvidia-Hugging Face deal: Chip giant to buy AI platform for $12.93 billion

Shares of Nvidia rose slightly after news of the deal broke on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Semiconductor giant Nvidia has announced that it’ll buy open-source artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face for $12.93 billion, as the chipmaker explores options beyond hardware and asserts that support for open AI models will drive future demand.

Shares of Nvidia rose slightly after news of the deal broke on Thursday. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wrote in a blog post that with the deal, Hugging Face will “remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem.”

Jensen Huang says Hugging Face will remain open

The CEO further said, “Together, we will scale Hugging Face’s platform, strengthen its infrastructure and expand access to AI for developers and institutions worldwide.”

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Deal puts Nvidia at centre of open AI models

The deal is being seen as a breakthrough for Nvidia as it is poised to catapult the chip maker as a central player in the market for open models that users can freely download, run, and customize. It is contrary to its competitors, including OpenAI and Anthropic, which have closed systems, Reuters reported.