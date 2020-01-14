Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation case against Ratan Tata, others

Industrialist Nusli Wadia (File photo) Industrialist Nusli Wadia (File photo)

Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew his criminal defamation case against Tata Group executives and board members, including chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, after the Supreme Court recorded the group’s statement that it had no intention to defame Wadia.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, while disposing of Wadia’s appeal, allowed him to withdraw the defamation case — including the Rs 3,000-crore suit for damages — after recording that Tatas had no intention to defame Wadia.

“In view of the statement made by Tata that there was no intention to defame Wadia, which is in accordance with the finding of the (Bombay) High Court, the petitioner (Wadia) is hereby allowed to withdraw the present petition as well as the pending suit for damages,” the CJI said in the order. The Bench appreciated Wadia for his positive response in resolving the issue. The apex court had last week asked both Wadia and Ratan Tata to resolve their differences as two “mature people.”

“You are leaders of the industry, why don’t you both sit together and resolve the matter? Why pursue a litigation like this?” the CJI had asked the two industrialists on January 6. —FE

