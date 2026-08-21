Nuclear liability caps to get 5-year review under SHANTI Act draft rules

Rule 78 of the draft rules, which were released on August 14, provide for the Centre to form a group of experts in specific domains. (Source: File)

Liability caps for nuclear operators under the SHANTI Act will be reviewed every five years by an expert group, which can recommend changes to the graded limits, according to the Act’s draft rules released by the Department of Atomic Energy.

Rule 78 of the draft rules, which were released on August 14, provide for the Centre to form a group of experts in specific domains — nuclear science and engineering, actuarial science, insurance and law, along with public-interest representatives — to review the “maximum limits of operator’s civil liability for nuclear damage” and propose amendments to the act’s second schedule.

The second schedule of SHANTI act introduced graded liability caps based on the size of a nuclear installation, replacing the earlier flat cap of Rs 1,500 crore under the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 (CLNDA).