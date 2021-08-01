NTPC Q1 profit up 27.3%

NTPC Group has recorded gross power generation of 85.81 billion units (BU) as against 67.94 BU over the year-ago quarter. (File)

NTPC Ltd, the country’s largest power generator with an installed capacity of 66,885 MW, on Saturday posted a net profit of Rs 3,145.63 crore for the June quarter of FY22 as against Rs 2,470.16 crore in the same period a year ago, registering an increase of 27.35 per cent.

The total income for the quarter was Rs 26,802.25 crore as against Rs 24,021.00 crore in Q1 of the previous year, registering an increase of 11.58 per cent. NTPC group has recorded gross power generation of 85.81 billion units (BU) as against 67.94 BU during the previous quarter of last year.

On a standalone basis, the gross generation of the state-run generator for Q1 of FY22 was 71.75 BU as against 60.19 BU in the same quarter of last year.

Coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 69.68 per cent as compared to the national average of 58.50 per cent, with an availability factor of 93.68 per cent.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June included Rs 903.62 crore (Rs 880.97 crore last year) on account of sale of energy through trading.

The company is executing a hydro power project in Uttarakhand, where all the clearances were accorded. A case was filed in the Supreme Court after the natural disaster in the state in June 2013 to review whether the various existing and ongoing hydro projects have contributed to environmental degradation.

The Supreme Court, in 2014, ordered that no further construction should be undertaken in the projects under consideration until further orders, which included NTPC’s said hydro project.

As part of the proceedings, the SC is examining to allow a few projects all of which have clearances, which included the project of NTPC where work has stopped. Aggregate cost incurred on this project till this June is Rs 164.13 crore (Rs 163.86 crore last year).