NTPC looking at imported PWR tech for its nuclear fleet, in talks with players in France, Russia & US

Given that access to enriched uranium is not a constraint in much of the western world, LWRs are used extensively by the US, Russia and France and now form the backbone of most international reactor fleets.

NTPC is looking at imported Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR) technology for its planned nuclear fleet and is in talks with various players in France, Russia and the United States, said K Shanmugha Sundaram, Chairman of NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL), a subsidiary of NTPC.

In a discussion at Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Sundaram said NTPC’s planned 30 GWe of capacity will be a mix of both indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) and imported PWRs. NTPC, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, formed NPUNL in January 2025 and plans to build 30 GWe of nuclear power by 2047.