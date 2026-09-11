NSE IPO to open on September 17 at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has fixed the price band for its mega initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share, valuing the country’s largest stock exchange at up to Rs 4.42 lakh crore ($46 billion) at the upper end of the band. The IPO will open for public subscription on September 17 and close on September 21.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs each, by 10 existing shareholders. At the upper price band, the issue is expected to raise Rs 22,562 crore. Since the offering is an OFS, the proceeds will accrue to the selling shareholders and not NSE.

The selling shareholders include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company, SBI Capital Markets, Stock Holding Corporation of India and United India Insurance Company.

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Listing plan

NSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the stock exchange has not applied to SEBI for permission to trade on its own platform. BSE, which came out with an IPO earlier, is listed on NSE.

The stated objective of the IPO is to facilitate the OFS and enable the listing of NSE’s equity shares on BSE. NSE currently has 247.5 crore outstanding equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

Investors can bid for a minimum of eight equity shares and in multiples of eight thereafter. Under the book-building process, not more than 50% of the issue will be reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, while not less than 15% will be available to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% to Retail Individual Investors.

Market dominance

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NSE, which began operations in 1994, was the first exchange in India to introduce electronic or screen-based trading. Its dominance in the Indian markets remains a key feature of its business profile.

According to the Redseer Report cited in NSE’s IPO documents, the exchange has remained India’s largest stock exchange by cash-market turnover and equity-derivatives turnover from FY2011 through FY2026 and the three months ended June 30, 2026.

As of FY2026, NSE had a 92.99% share of India’s cash market based on total turnover. Its share stood at 99.79% in equity futures and 74.71% in equity options based on premium turnover. Its market share in exchange-traded currency futures was 99.48% and 100% in currency options, NSE said.

NSE’s unique registered investor base rose from 30.87 million as of March 31, 2020, to 132.37 million as of June 30, 2026, a compound annual growth rate of 26.23%. The market capitalisation of listed entities on its platform increased at a CAGR of 25.89% over the same period, NSE said.

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“As of June 30, NSE supported 261.36 million registered investor accounts, 1,328 trading members and 3,005 listed entities, whose combined market capitalisation stood at Rs 474.08 lakh crore. Investors on the exchange spanned more than 99 per cent of Indian postal codes,” NSE said.

Financial performance

NSE’s financial performance has also strengthened. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,560 crore in the June 2026 quarter from Rs 4,032 crore a year earlier, while net profit increased to Rs 3,121 crore from Rs 2,811 crore.

The IPO will give investors an opportunity to own a stake in an institution that occupies a central position in India’s capital-market infrastructure, while providing existing shareholders an avenue to monetise their holdings through the country’s long-awaited stock-market listing, NSE said.