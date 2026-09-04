NSE IPO gets SEBI nod, may eye listing by September end

NSE dominates India’s equity ⁠derivatives market and is the world’s most active derivatives exchange by contracts traded. It also leads BSE in terms of revenues, market share, and liquidity.

The decks have been cleared for what may be the country’s biggest-ever listing, as the markets regulator has approved the estimated Rs 30,000 crore IPO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), over two months after it filed the papers, and about a decade after it first tried to hit the primary market.

The country’s largest stock exchange may get listed as soon as this month, reports suggested.

The approval clears a key regulatory hurdle for the exchange after it had first filed its IPO papers back in June. The price band for the issue is likely to be announced on September 15, with plans to list in the week starting September 21, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.