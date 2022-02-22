NSE co-location: CBI grills Anand Subramanian

The CBI has questioned former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in connection with its probe into a 2018 case of manipulation of the bourse. It has already questioned former MD-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and former CEO Ravi Narain. While Ramkrishna’s questioning took place last Friday, Narain was questioned last Saturday.

Sources said a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in Mumbai and collected documents related to the case.

The interrogations, according to CBI, are being made in light of a Sebi report that said Ramakrishna had been sharing confidential NSE information with a “Himalayan Yogi” and indicted her for Subramanian’s appointment in contravention of rules.

“Subramanian is being questioned by a CBI team in Chennai for the past three days. Some documents from Sebi office have also been collected today,” a CBI official said. In an order last week, Sebi penalised Ramkrishna and a few others for allegedly violating securities contract rules in the appointment of Subramanian as GOO and advisor to the MD. Sebi said she was steered by a “yogi” in the appointment of Subramanian.

Last Thursday, the Income Tax Department searched the residences of Ramkrishna and Subramanian as part of its probe into the allegations of illegal gains made by passing on internal exchange information to a third party.

The 2018 case pertains to charges of preferential access to the trading system to some brokers, through the co-location facility (where brokers can buy “rack space” for their servers) at the NSE, early login and “dark fibre”, which can allow a trader split-second faster access to the data feed of the exchange. Even a split-second edge is considered capable of bringing huge gains to a trader.

The CBI had booked Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt Ltd, and others in the case.