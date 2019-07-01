NS Vishwanathan re-appointed RBI deputy governor for one year

Toggle Menu
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year.

RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan. (File)

NS Vishwanathan was Monday re-appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for one more year, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. His existing tenure was to end Wednesday, July 3.

Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides B P Kanungo and M K Jain, working at the central bank. Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of deputy governor, RBI.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the ‘poor man’s Raghuram Rajan’, resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.

