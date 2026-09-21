NPCIL begins fuel loading at RAPP-8, advancing India’s nuclear push

The process from initial fuel loading to commercial operation of the unit typically takes about six to eight months. (Source: File/ Representational)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has begun initial fuel loading (IFL) at Unit 8 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan, marking a key step towards commissioning the 700-megawatt-electric (MWe) indigenous pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR). The reactor is expected to commence commercial operation during the current financial year.

The process from initial fuel loading to commercial operation of the unit typically takes about six to eight months.

“Initial Fuel Loading commenced at 15:18 hrs on September 19, 2026, in the presence of Shri S. D. Paraswar, Director (Operations); Shri N. K. Mitharwal, Director (Projects); Shri D. S. Rao, Site Director, Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site, along with the Station Directors,” NPCIL said in a statement.